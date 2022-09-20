Meals on Wheels La Porte County has announced their Trivia through the decades fundraiser on Oct. 15. The goal is to raise $15,000 to help support the Meals on Wheels program of La Porte County. They provide daily meals delivered by volunteers to support the elderly, home-bound and/or disabled members of the community that would otherwise go without. Meals on Wheels says they strive to help keep members of our community in the homes they love and they need your help.

Along with the trivia contest, they will be hosting various games and a silent auction. They are in need of gift cards of any amount for prizes, and for packages to auction off. They say your generous donation will go a long way in helping support their goal of reaching more at risk members in our community. Meals on Wheels says, “In addition to supporting members of your community, your generous gift has the potential of exposing your business to new segments of the community, so it is a win-win!”

“Trivia through the decades will be a great evening out for fun and laughter. A Silent Auction will be another highlight of the evening with many unique and fun packages. Cash bar will be available.”

Sponsorship Levels

Table Sponsor: Gold level ~ $400 a table for a team of 10

Silver level ~ $250 a table for a team of 10

Gift Card and Silent Auction items

Winner prize sponsor ~ 1st, 2nd and 3rd place

Donor Benefits

“Every donation is 100% tax deductible.

Based on Sponsorship level~ acknowledgements at the event will include; table

sponsor acknowledgement, event video screen presence, Facebook, and our

website.

The knowledge that you have made a positive impact on our senior generation.

Meals on Wheels says, “We sincerely hope you will consider a completely tax deductible donation that helps your

county, and we will see you for a night of excitement and laughter on Oct 15.”

See more at https://givegrove.com/trivia2022mow/admin/tickets/