The City of La Porte announced an ordinance was passed at Monday’s Common Council meeting that makes golf carts street legal in the city under specific provisions, which are:

– Carts must have brake lights, tail lights, turn signals, etc.

– Carts must be insured.

– Drivers must be 16 and a half years of age.

– Drivers must abide by all state and local traffic laws.

– Carts cannot be driven on state highways, including Lincolnway, Indiana Ave, Pine Lake Ave and Monroe St.

– Carts are not to be driven or parked on public sidewalks or trails.

The city says these provisions will be enforced, and violators will be subject to a fine.