The La Porte County Sheriff’s Department is investigating the disappearance of 16-year-old Nehemiah Birdsong-Hester.

Birdsong-Hester is described as a black male, 6 feet tall, 180 pounds, brown hair with brown eyes, and was last seen wearing a blue long sleeve shirt and blue pants.

Nehemiah is missing from La Porte and was last seen on Tuesday, September 20, 2022, at 7:30 p.m. He is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

If you have any information on Nehemiah Birdsong-Hester, contact the LaPorte County Sheriff’s Department at 219-326-7700 ext. 2398 or 911.