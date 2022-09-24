Michigan City will celebrate Halloween in traditional fashion, with Trick or Treat planned for Sunday, Oct. 30, from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.

Mayor Parry wants to remind residents to proceed with the activity in a safe manner.

“We encourage families to participate in Trick or Treat, and we are asking that parents take extra precautions to keep everyone safe.”

A a few tips were provided by the city:

– Visit only homes that have porchlights turned on.

– Stay together in small groups.

– Wear highly visible clothing.

– Walk on sidewalks, and not in the roadway.

– Be cognizant of traffic when crossing the street.

– Take a flashlight to allow for better visibility.

“For those passing out candy, please remember to turn your porch light on. Let’s make this a safe, fun, and memorable time for our children,” the city stated.

