Michigan City will celebrate Halloween in traditional fashion, with Trick or Treat planned for Sunday, Oct. 30, from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.
Mayor Parry wants to remind residents to proceed with the activity in a safe manner.
“We encourage families to participate in Trick or Treat, and we are asking that parents take extra precautions to keep everyone safe.”
A a few tips were provided by the city:
– Visit only homes that have porchlights turned on.
– Stay together in small groups.
– Wear highly visible clothing.
– Walk on sidewalks, and not in the roadway.
– Be cognizant of traffic when crossing the street.
– Take a flashlight to allow for better visibility.
“For those passing out candy, please remember to turn your porch light on. Let’s make this a safe, fun, and memorable time for our children,” the city stated.
Trick-or-Treating Tips
- Plan your route ahead of time.
- Trick or treat in familiar neighborhoods.
- Carry a flashlight with fresh batteries after dark.
- Always trick or treat in groups, accompanied by an adult.
- Follow the correct hours of treating
- Respect people who do not want to participate
- Stay on the sidewalks and out of the streets. Cross only at intersections and designated crosswalks.
- Walk. No running.
- Don’t trample through flower beds and gardens.
- Watch out for open flames in pumpkins.
- Walk with your head up and be aware of your surroundings.
- Only visit well lit houses. Don’t stop at dark houses.
- Don’t enter any houses unless you know the people.
- Carry a spare Halloween bag, in case yours breaks or you fill your original one.
- Don’t approach unfamiliar pets and animals.
- Don’t cut across yards and stay out of backyards.
- Follow traffic signals and don’t jaywalk.
- Always watch for cars backing up or turning.
- Review the “stop, drop and roll” procedure in case your costume catches on fire.
- Never accept rides from strangers.
- Respect other people and their property.
- Be polite and say “thank you.”
- Don’t eat any candy until it’s inspected by your parents
- Avoid candy that has loose wrappings, is unwrapped, has puncture holes, or is homemade.
- Don’t carry fake swords, guns, knives or similar accessories that look authentic. Make sure they’re flexible and cannot harm anyone.
- Report any suspicious or criminal activity to an adult or the police