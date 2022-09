Indiana Dunes National Park is hosting a hike to the Summit of Mount Baldy in Michigan City on Saturday, Oct. 29 at 2 p.m. Those attending are to meet at the Mount Baldy parking lot for the ranger-led hike to the top of Mount Baldy.

National Park passes are required.

For more information, visit https://www.nps.gov/indu/planyourvisit/fees.htm.

Additional information about this and other events can be found on the Indiana Dunes National Park Facebook page.