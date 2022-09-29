The La Porte County Symphony Orchestra (LCSO) will be presenting their 34th Annual Drayton Family Children’s Educational Concerts on Wednesday, Oct. 12, at La Porte’s Civic Auditorium.

Music Director, Dr. Carolyn Watson , will be on the podium leading the musicians of the LCSO on this date. There will be three performances: 9:30 a.m., 11:10 a.m. and 12:45 p.m.

A special fanfare, composed by Rick DeJonge and commissioned by Garry & JoFran Bendix, will have its world premiere at these concerts. Entitled, “Celebration Fanfare,” this three-minute work features the brass section of the LCSO.

The program will include: “Celebration Fanfare” World Premiere by Rick DeJonge Commissioned by Garry & JoFran Bendix to commemorate the LCSO’s 50th Anniversary Overture to “Ruslan and Ludmila” by Glinka Fanfare for the Common Man by Copland Country Gardens by Grainger “Waltz of the Flowers” from The Nutcracker by Tchaikovksy Radetzky March by J. Strauss, Sr. “Hoe Down” from Rodeo by Copland

Elementary students from La Porte, Porter, Lake and Starke Counties will be attending.

A preconcert Educator Guide is available for download on the LCSO website at www.lcso.net .