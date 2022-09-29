The Unity Foundation of La Porte County is celebrating its 30th anniversary of impacting the community by hosting La Porte County Gives, a 30-hour fundraising event between Sept. 30 and Oct. 1 and encouraging donations to charitable organizations. Here’s how you can support the La Porte County Symphony Orchestra:

Go to www.laportecountygives.net between 2 :00 p.m. this Fri., Sept. 30 and 8:00 p.m. Sat., Oct. 1 and make a donation to the La Porte County Symphony Orchestra Endowment Fund ! All gifts must be made before 8:00 p.m. on Sat., Oct. 1. All times are Central. The amount of your contribution can be as small as $10 and there’s no maximum. All donations raised during the 30-hour timeframe will be matched by Unity Foundation of La Porte County, so your donation will impact the La Porte County Symphony Orchestra that much more.