Unity Foundation of La Porte County is celebrating 30 years of impact by hosting La Porte County Gives, a 30-hour fundraising event from 2 p.m. Friday, September 30 until 8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 1.

La Porte County Gives benefits 56 local, charitable causes with endowed funds at Unity.

Donations will be matched in proportion to dollars raised, and participants will share an additional $31,000 in special prizes.

“You don’t want to miss this opportunity to help us make history, support a variety of worthy causes and strengthen La Porte County now and forever,” said Jamie Miller, Unity Foundation Development Officer.

Visit laportecountygives.net to learn more, view participants and donate.