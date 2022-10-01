The Indiana Department of Transportation announces the upcoming temporary closure of two I-65 off-ramps in Merrillville. This information is according to the Town of Chesterton’s Facebook page.

Ramp 253A, northbound I-65 to U.S. 30, is scheduled to close at 8 p.m. on Oct. 7 and reopen by 6 a.m. on Oct. 10.

Ramp 255A, NB I-65 to 61st Avenue, is scheduled to close at 8 p.m. on Oct. 14 and reopen by 6 a.m. on Oct. 17. In the event crews need to complete more work on this ramp it will again close at 8 p.m. on Oct. 21 and reopen by 6 a.m. on Oct. 24.

The work is weather-dependent and schedules are subject to change.

During the ramp closures, drivers needing to exit northbound I-65 to access U.S. 30 or 61st Avenue will need to seek an alternate route.