Paladin, Inc. will host “Blacklight Bingo” on Saturday, October 22, 2023 from 5:00-8:00 PM CDT at Paladin, 4315 East Michigan Boulevard, Michigan City, IN. WIN prizes, drinks for purchase, and SO much fun! The event is 18+. Tickets are $40.00 per seat which include four cards PLUS a bonus game. All proceeds from this event go towards supports for individuals with developmental disabilities.