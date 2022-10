On Saturday, October 22nd The Hospice Artisans group will be hosting their eighth Holiday Gift Boutique. The event will take place at St. Maria Goretti Church in Dyer from 9:30 AM until 4:00 PM. All proceeds from the 2022 Hospice Artisans’ Holiday Gift Boutique support Hospice of the Calumet Area and its mission to improve the quality of life through compassionate care for individuals and families facing a life-limiting illness. This holiday season, give the gift that gives twice.