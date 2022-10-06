On Saturday, December 17 at 7:00 PM CST- MEGA Beatles return to The LaPorte Civic Auditorium, 1001 Ridge Street. MEGA Beatles have been captivating audiences throughout the Midwest for years with their precision

musicianship and respect for The Beatles studio recordings. Hailing from NW Indiana, this nine – piece

orchestra perform the music of The Beatles, Paul McCartney, John Lennon, George Harrison, and Ringo

Starr like no other band you’ll ever see.

Tickets – VIP Tables (8 Seats) $500.00, Reserved Seating Tables (8 Seats) $300.00, General Admission $25.00 Tickets available at laportecivicauditorium.com