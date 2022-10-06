Prospective students are invited to visit Purdue University Northwest for “Preview PNW” on Oct. 15 to learn more information about attending the university.

PNW’s annual “Preview PNW” events deliver prospective students valuable information about the university’s undergraduate offerings and admission process. Students can also find resources on financial aid and scholarships. Tours during the program help students get a feel for campus life.

“Preview PNW” allows prospective students to explore campus and discover how a PNW experience will help build hands-on skills and create connections with professors who care. PNW offers more than 70 areas of study, nearly 60 student organizations and 20 athletic teams on two student-centered campuses.

To register, visit pnw.edu/hammond-preview. The event begins at 8 a.m. on Sat., Oct. 15 at the Hammond campus, 2200 169th Street, in Hammond, and ends at around 2 p.m.

To learn more about admissions and how to pay for college, visit pnw.edu/admissions.