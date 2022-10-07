Franciscan Health Michigan City is hosting a series of COVID-19 vaccine clinics across Michigan City throughout October in partnership with Beacon Health.

The clinics will take place from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday, Oct. 10 at the Franciscan Health Program of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly (PACE), 301 W. Homer St.; from 12-2 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 25 at Paladin, Inc., 811 Royal Road and 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 26 at Ivy Tech Michigan City, 3714 Franklin St.

Pfizer first and second vaccines and boosters will be available for ages 5 to 11. Anyone 12 or older may receive their first or second Pfizer vaccine or Pfizer bivalent booster vaccine.

Anyone receiving their bivalent booster or second shot from the primary series of vaccines is eligible to receive a $50 Visa gift card.

The clinics aim to increase education and vaccination rates in underserved communities and are made possible in part through a 2021 $3.7 million grant to Beacon Health from the Health Resources and Services Administration. Beacon Health allocated $164,500 to Franciscan Health as a sub-recipient of the grant to support mobile vaccination clinics, community health workers and COVID-19 educational campaigns in underserved communities in LaPorte County.

No pre-registration is necessary to receive a vaccine at the clinics. For more information, contact Community Health Improvement Specialist Selena Tinoco at selena.tinoco@franciscanalliance.org or (219) 221-4153.