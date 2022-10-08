The Michigan City Chamber of Commerce is accepting nominations for the Annual Education Award.

The Chamber of Commerce has a history of celebrating local educators and educational programs. A long-time advocate for building the local student base into strong talented individuals, the Michigan City Chamber provides the annual award recognition to honor an educator in the Michigan City area. Presented by Comcast Business the community award recognizes educators or educational programs that have made a significant impact in the community over the last year.

An award winner will be selected from nominations for teachers, program directors, counselors, administrators, or other individuals impacting education in the community. The award is also open to nominations from programming or partnerships that have enhanced or had a significant impact on students.

An official nomination form provided by the chamber should be used for submissions.

Nominations may be submitted by colleagues, students, community members, or anyone with knowledge of a deserving individual or program. Nominations will be accepted through Nov. 4.

A presentation of the award to the selected winner will be scheduled during National Education Week, Nov. 14 – 18. Nominations will be kept confidential until a winner is selected by the selection committee.

For more information or to submit a nomination visit MichiganCityChamber.com or call 219-874-6221.