On Saturday, November 19th, Anthony Adams House presents-Paul Taylor, The bad man with the sax in his hand. A stellar performance by Chicago native, Terisa Griffin and award winning spoken word poet “Red Thomas” dedicates poem to Paul Taylor and homeless and runaway youth. The event will take place at Morris Performing Arts Center- 211 N Michigan St. South Bend, IN. Doors open at 5:30 PM (EST).

For ticket pricing, visit www.morriscenter.org/event/paul-taylor

Contact Candice Nelson at 219-214-6505 or email at candice.nelson@aa-house.org for sponsorship packages.