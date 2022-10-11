Trick or Treat information and tips from City of Michigan City

Michigan City will celebrate Halloween in traditional fashion, with Trick or Treat planned for Sunday, Oct. 30, from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Mayor Parry wants to remind residents to proceed with the activity in a safe manner. “We encourage families to participate in Trick or Treat, and we are asking that parents take extra precautions to keep everyone safe.”

A a few tips were provided by the city:

– Visit only homes that have porchlights turned on.

– Stay together in small groups.

– Wear highly visible clothing.

– Walk on sidewalks, and not in the roadway.

– Be cognizant of traffic when crossing the street.

– Take a flashlight to allow for better visibility.

“For those passing out candy, please remember to turn your porch light on. Let’s make this a safe, fun, and memorable time for our children,” the city stated.

Additional safety tips were provided which can be found on the WIMS website and Facebook.

Trick or Treat time announced for Valparaiso

The City of Valparaiso has announced that Trick or Treat will be on Halloween, Monday Oct. 31, from 5:30 pm to 7:30 pm. It will be rain or shine.

Burns Harbor Trick or Treat time set

Trick or Treat hours for the Town of Burns Harbor are set for 5:30 – 7:30 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 31.

Trick or treat opportunities continue at Chesterton High School on Thursday Oct. 27

Parents of kids in grades K-6 will have YET ANOTHER opportunity to trick-or-treat, this one from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 27, at Chesterton High School, 2125 S. 11th St.

The event is being hosted by CHS Student Government, academic and athletic teams, and co-curricular and extra-curricular activities.

Admission: $10 per family. NOTE: Please bring a canned/non-perishable food item as well for donation to the Westchester Neighbors Food Pantry.

Enter at Door 1.

Snacks will also be available for purchase.

Trick or Treat Times announced for unincorporated Porter County

Porter County Sheriff Reynolds has announced the Trick or Treat hours for unincorporated areas of Porter County. It will be from 5:30 – 7:30 p.m. on Oct. 31.

Gabis Arboretum at Purdue Northwest hosts inaugural Hallo-Weekend

VALPARAISO, Ind. —Gabis Arboretum at Purdue Northwest (PNW) is getting into the Halloween spirit with its first ever Hallo-Weekend on Oct. 14 and 15. The festivities include two nights of outdoor movies; one for adults ages 21+ and one night for families.

Friday, Oct. 14 is for adults (age 21+ only) and will feature a showing of The Conjuring. Happy Hour starts at 6 p.m. for guests to show off their costume, set up a good movie spot and grab a beverage. Music will be playing to set the vibe and model trains will be running in the Railway Garden. The movie starts at 7 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 15 is family-friendly and will feature a showing of Hocus Pocus. Trick-or-treating and activities start at 5 p.m. and the movie starts at 7 p.m. Guests are encouraged to dress in costume and bring a bag for trick-or-treating.

All film screenings take place at Gabis Arboretum at PNW, 450 W 100 N, Valparaiso, IN.

“We wanted to create a safe environment for kids to trick-or-treat and what better place than the arboretum,” said Yvonne Lopez, events coordinator for Gabis Arboretum at PNW. “We’re especially excited for the showing of ‘The Conjuring.’ People who love spooky movies will appreciate the experience of watching outdoors in the dark. We’ve also decorated the Railway Garden for the occasion. It couldn’t be a better experience!”

Snacks, beer and wine will be available for purchase with cash only from local vendors on both nights. No outside food or beverages are permitted. No dogs, except service animals, are permitted.

Guests are encouraged to bring blankets and chairs for the outdoor film screenings.

Tickets are $8 per person for arboretum members and $10 for non-members. Children 3 and under are free but require a ticket. Tickets can be purchased in advance at pnw.edu/gabis. or at the gate until the event sells out. Parking is always free at the arboretum.

Westville Trick-or-treat time announced

Westville Police announced that Trick-or-treat for the Town of Westville will be Oct. 31 from 5 p.m.-7 p.m.