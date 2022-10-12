Join Nature’s Cupboard on October 22nd for their annual Customer Appreciation Day. They are celebrating

their 14th year in Chesterton and their 43rd year in Michigan City! They want to thank their customers for shopping local with samples, raffles, give-aways and live music by David Hernandez at their Chesterton location and Angelo Cicco at their Michigan City location. Come support small business and pick up your swag bag!