The public is invited to a “brown bag” learning session presented by La Porte County Master Gardeners. The first session will focus on hydroponic growing on Wednesday, Oct. 26.

With the price of transport rising, and cities growing larger, the roof, or your own kitchen is the most convenient and economical place to farm for fresh produce.

The first Brown Bag session of the year will focus on “how easy and delicious hydroponics can be in your own home.”

The Brown Bag Series is a one hour presentation by an experienced Master Gardener on a specific topic. There is no need to reserve in advance.

Two dates are set for this year. There will be no admission charge to attend and all events will be in the evening. October 26, 6:30 pm at the Michigan City Public Library, 100 E 4th St, Michigan City, IN 46360 will be Hydroponics, presented by Karren Coplen.

The second session will be held on November 22, 6:30 pm will be Winter Sowing by Master Gardener Dolly Foster at The Exchange, 807 Indiana Ave, La Porte, IN 46350.

For more information about the sessions in the Brown Bag Gardening Series, call Purdue Extension – La Porte County at 219-324-9407.