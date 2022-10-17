Liberty Township Volunteer Fire Department is holding a fundraising opportunity that will run through Nov. 2. The Butter Braid frozen pastry dough is here to help support the fire department with their pastries.

A portion of your purchase will help the fire department with fundraising efforts to support operations and replace out of service life-saving equipment that is critical to serving the community. Proceeds from these orders will go towards replacing the equipment to ensure the best life-saving equipment is available for residents and visitors of Liberty and Jackson Township.

The pastries can be ordered online. Click or type this link in your browser https://tinyurl.com/3dsf6asa to place your order. All orders placed must be able to be picked up locally Nov. 17. Pick up will be at the fire station located at 47 West 900 North, across the street from the Liberty Township schools. Time TBD.

To stay informed and updated about this fundraiser please visit https://www.facebook.com/LibertyTwpFire