Tickets are on sale now for the NIBC LaPorte Invitational on Jan. 5-7 at the LaPorte Civic Auditorium.

This three-day event features 10 of the best high school basketball programs in the nation, featuring 30 of ESPN’s top-ranked recruits.

This is your chance to see the future all-stars of the NCAA and NBA, right here in the City of La Porte.

Buy tickets at: www.viewstub.com/LaPorte-NIBC.