Join the Salvation Army of La Porte for their 1st annual Christmas Kick Off and Coffee Pour, Thursday, Nov. 10 from 8 a.m. – 10 a.m. at the La Porte City Hall at 801 Michigan Avenue, in La Porte.

The event is to help kick off the Salvation Army Christmas campaign and to help them raise funds to help those in need in the community.

Current and former Mayors of La Porte as well as the Majors of The Salvation Army of La Porte.

List of additional Salvation Army Community activities:

Bell Ringing days- Saturday Nov. 12 – Saturday Dec. 24, from 9 a.m. – 6 p.m. (sign

up as a group, family, or an individual via www.registertoring.com or contact Julie Levendowski in their office at 219-326-5342.

Advent weeks – Nov. 27 – Dec. 25, on Sunday mornings – 11 a.m.

Angel Tree Gifts and Christmas Food Drives- Nov. 11 – Dec. 20

Leave A Legacy Christmas trees / Counter Kettles placed at 10 locations within the City of La Porte from Nov. 10, to Dec. 22.

Christmas food and Angel Tree volunteering days – Monday Dec. 5 – Friday Dec. 16.

Christmas Distribution days – Volunteers for these days – Monday Dec. 19 – Wednesday

Dec. 21, from 10 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Kettle Mid – season Celebration- at McDonalds- Friday Dec.16, from 8 a.m. – 10 a.m.

(tentative schedule will have final by November)

Contact Information – (219) 326 – 5342 or e – mail at:

Kathleen.pinkston@usc.salvationarmy.org or Charles.pinkston@usc.salvationarmy.org

Christmas Assistance Sign Up Information: