The Michigan City Police Department announced Monday on its Facebook page that Officer Dion Campbell has retired.

The Michigan City Police Department posted the following statement:

“Thank you Officer Dion Campbell!!!

“The Michigan City Police Department family would like to congratulate Officer Dion Campbell his retirement from the Michigan City Police Department. Officer Campbell was hired on September 20th, 1999, and served the citizens of Michigan City for 23 years with highest level of pride, compassion, and dedication. During his 23 years of service Officer Campbell was awarded 1 Exceptional Service Star, 20-Year Award, 5 Letters of Commendation, was nominated for Michigan City Police Officer of the Year and received the Chris Smith Award in 2013. In 2018, Officer Campbell was awarded the Michigan City Rotary Club Paul J. Alinsky Excellence Award. Officer Campbell also received numerous Letters of Appreciation from the public.

“Officer Campbell has served the Department in many ways over the course of his career as a Patrolman, Detective, School Resource Officer, Indiana Law Enforcement Training Board Instructor, and as Chief of Police since 2019.

“We also want to thank Officer Campbell’s family; wife LaRonda (30 years of marriage), sons Michael and Aaron, daughters Hannah and Kayla, for their continued support over this monumental career. Officer Campbell is looking forward to enjoying retirement and spending more time with his family.

“Officer Campbell has continued to be a pillar of this community throughout the course of his career. The men and women of the Michigan City Police Department send out a big thank you to Officer Campbell for his years of service and wish him nothing but the best in his next chapter of life!”