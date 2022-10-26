Franciscan Health has announced that two board-certified endocrinologists have joined Franciscan Physician Network.

Wafa Dawahir, MD, and Nirmal Nair, MD, have joined the Franciscan Physician Network and are accepting new patients in Munster.

Dr. Dawahir received her training at Jordan University of Science and Technology in Irbid, Jordan, and completed her residency in internal medicine at Mercy Hospital and Medical Center in Chicago. She completed her fellowship in endocrinology at Rosalind Franklin University of Medicine and Science in North Chicago, Ill.

Dawahir is certified by the American Board of Internal Medicine. Her clinical interests include lipids and obesity, thyroid, pituitary disorders and diabetes.

Dr. Nair received his training at New York Medical College in Valhalla, N.Y., and completed his residency in internal medicine at New York Presbyterian Queens in Queens, N.Y. He completed his fellowship in endocrinology at the University of Arizona College of Medicine in Tucson, Ariz.Nair, who is also fluent in Spanish, is certified in thyroid biopsy by the American Board of Internal Medicine. His clinical interests include diabetes, thyroid, pituitary disorders and lipids and obesity.

Both Nair and Dawahir are accepting new patients virtually and in person at the Franciscan Physician Network Munster Medical Center, 761 45th St., Suite 110 in Munster. Dr. Nair is also accepting patients at the Franciscan Physician Network Hammond Clinic, 7905 Calumet Ave. in Munster.

To make an appointment at either location with Dawahir or Nair, call (219) 922-3020.