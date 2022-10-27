A building collapsed in downtown La Porte on Wednesday according to the La Porte Government Facebook page and Mayor Tom Dermody.

The La Porte County Government alerted residents on its Facebook page at 9:53 p.m. that Lincolnway was closed In both directions between Monroe And Michigan until further notice.

At 10:17 p.m. Mayor Dermody advised residents via his Facebook page to stay off the 700 block of Lincolnway.

Just before 12:30 a.m. Thursday the La Porte County Government announced that Lincolnway had reopened.

