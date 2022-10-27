A La Porte man has been convicted by a jury on drug and gun offenses, according to the United States Department of Justice.

It was announced Wednesday that 38-year-old Donta Bridges of La Porte was found guilty following a three-day jury trial.

Bridges was found guilty of two counts of distributing heroin; possessing with intent to distribute heroin, cocaine, and methamphetamine; an attempted distribution of heroin; and for being a felon in possession of a firearm.

According to documents in this case, the charges stemmed from events occurring in September and November of 2019.

Bridges sentencing hearing is scheduled for Jan. 6.