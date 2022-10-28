The La Porte County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fatal shooting that happened early Thursday at a home on State Road 4.

Just after 3:30 a.m., deputies were called to a residence located in the 2000 east block of State Road 4 regarding a burglary in progress.

Moments after the first deputy arrived, a gunshot was heard coming from the area of the residence, police said. The occupants of the residence were removed, and deputies cleared the interior of it. While doing so, deputies found a dead male.

Detectives from the Criminal Investigations Division responded and took control of the scene.

The investigation is ongoing.