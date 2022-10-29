Michigan City Area Schools have announced they are a proud award winner of U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s Clean School Bus program.

MCAS was awarded $180,000 to offset the increased cost of purchasing six propane buses for 2023 instead of diesel, bringing their fleet of propane buses at MCAS to 29.

This is part of nearly $1 billion from the Clean School Bus program — a rebate competition for school districts — that will improve air quality in and around schools and communities, reduce greenhouse gas pollution, and better protect children’s health.

For more information, visit epa.gov/cleanschoolbus.