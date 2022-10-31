Here is a reminder from your friend at WIMS about upcoming Food Distributions for November.

Thursday, November 3, 2022 – LaPorte County – Produce Distribution

11a.m. – 1 p.m. CT *While supplies last.

WHERE: Salvation Army, 3240 Monroe Street, LaPorte, IN 46350

*This distribution is sponsored by KeyBank will serve 300 households.

Wednesday, November 16, 2022 – Starke County

10 a.m. – Noon ET *While supplies last. 10 a.m. – Noon CT *While supplies last.

WHERE: James R. Hardesty Hamlet/Davis Township Fire Station and Community Center, 15 W. Indiana Avenue, Hamlet, IN 46532

*This distribution is sponsored by The Hardest Memorial Endowment Fund through the Starke County Community Foundation and will serve 300 households.

Friday, November 18, 2022 – Starke County

9 a.m. – 11 a.m. CT *While supplies last.

WHERE: Knox United Methodist Church, 201 S. Shield Street, Knox, IN 46534

*This distribution is sponsored by Kroger and will serve 300 households.

Assorted food items are offered free of charge. All items are pre-boxed and pre-bagged. First come, first served, while supplies last for those in need of food assistance. One box per household.

Distributions are drive thru. Please remain in your vehicle and open your trunk to receive items