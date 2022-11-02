The City of La Porte has announced details for the Santa Parade taking place Nov. 26.

The parade will start at 3 p.m. at the corner of State and Tipton.

The route will proceed west down State Street to Michigan Avenue; south on Michigan to Lincolnway; then east on Michigan to Plaza 618 for the City of La Porte’s inaugural Tree Lighting Ceremony.

The City went on to say, “Stick around to get your photo with Santa at his chalet. Then, head across the street to La Stitch for food trucks, hot chocolate, Christmas music and more!”

Those interested in participating can see more on the City of La Porte Facebook page.