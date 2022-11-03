The lineup for the 2022 Veterans Day Parade, sponsored by the Michigan City Exchange Club, has been announced.

The parade on Saturday, Nov. 5, will begin at 11:00 a.m. and take place in the Uptown Arts District, traveling north along Franklin Street from 9th Street to 4th Street.

Veterans Day Parade lineup:

Michigan City Exchange Club and DAV 23 passing out flags before parade

Michigan City Police Department

Michigan City Fire Department

LaPorte County EMS

LaPorte County Sheriff John Boyd

Trail Creek Police Department

Long Beach Police Department

Indiana State Police

Michigan City High School JROTC Honor Guard

Grand Marshals – Ed Beutner & Tracy Peters Levay

American Legion Skwiat Post 451

Mayor Duane Parry

The Wall Gang

VFW 2536

Michigan City Area Schools Bus

Michigan City Area Schools Superintendent Dr. Barbara Eason-Watkins

Meyer Glass & Mirror

Phi Delta Kappa

Meals on Wheels LaPorte County

Dion Bergeron

4 A’s Car Club

LaPorte County Democrats

Michigan City Transit “Ride the Wave” Bus

Signature Lawn

Salvation Army

Washington Park Zoo

Ron Heeg for Sheriff

Community 203 Girl Scouts

LaPorte County Republican Party

Guardian Riders

Ott-Haverstock Funeral Home

Dominos Pizza

Michigan City Exchange Club

Additional Veterans Day activities can be found on the flyer above this article.