The lineup for the 2022 Veterans Day Parade, sponsored by the Michigan City Exchange Club, has been announced.
The parade on Saturday, Nov. 5, will begin at 11:00 a.m. and take place in the Uptown Arts District, traveling north along Franklin Street from 9th Street to 4th Street.
Veterans Day Parade lineup:
Michigan City Exchange Club and DAV 23 passing out flags before parade
Michigan City Police Department
Michigan City Fire Department
LaPorte County EMS
LaPorte County Sheriff John Boyd
Trail Creek Police Department
Long Beach Police Department
Indiana State Police
Michigan City High School JROTC Honor Guard
Grand Marshals – Ed Beutner & Tracy Peters Levay
American Legion Skwiat Post 451
Mayor Duane Parry
The Wall Gang
VFW 2536
Michigan City Area Schools Bus
Michigan City Area Schools Superintendent Dr. Barbara Eason-Watkins
Meyer Glass & Mirror
Phi Delta Kappa
Meals on Wheels LaPorte County
Dion Bergeron
4 A’s Car Club
LaPorte County Democrats
Michigan City Transit “Ride the Wave” Bus
Signature Lawn
Salvation Army
Washington Park Zoo
Ron Heeg for Sheriff
Community 203 Girl Scouts
LaPorte County Republican Party
Guardian Riders
Ott-Haverstock Funeral Home
Dominos Pizza
Michigan City Exchange Club
Additional Veterans Day activities can be found on the flyer above this article.