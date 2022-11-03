Mayor Duane Parry has announced the City of Michigan City opened its American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) grant program to support eligible Michigan City nonprofit organizations on Tuesday, via an online grant portal.

Eligible organizations can apply for up to $50,000 for grant projects that strengthen Michigan City in meaningful ways. Applications will be accepted through Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2022. No paper applications will be accepted.

Eligible applicants include nonprofit 501(c) (3) organizations in good standing with a physical address in Michigan City, IN. Funding must be used in the City of Michigan City to provide services to Michigan City residents. Interested applicants are encouraged to preview the online application available on the Unity Foundation of La Porte County’s website at https://uflc.net/community-grants/ (click on application portal) prior to beginning an application. Please go to the “Preview” button to check out the application first. The rules and guidelines are also linked at the top above the instructions.

“The City of Michigan City’s plan for ARPA funding allocates funds to a variety of community needs – including supporting nonprofit organizational projects that strengthen the City of Michigan City now and in the future,” said Angie Nelson Deuitch, President, City Council, Michigan City, IN.

The City of Michigan City is administering the grants with backbone grant portal support by Unity Foundation of La Porte County. A total of $500,000 will be allocated this grant cycle with another grant cycle opening up 2023. There will be a total of $1 million for nonprofit organizations serving Michigan City residents.

For more information on the Michigan City ARPA Nonprofit Grant Program, contact Janet Beutner at (219) 873-1400, email jbeutner@emichigancity.com, visit emichigancity.com or uflc.net/grants/ARPA.