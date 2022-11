More roadwork is scheduled in Valparaiso, the city announced.

The intersection at Vale Park Road and Silhavy Road, and east through the roundabouts across State Road 49, is scheduled to be closed to traffic overnight on Thursday, Nov. 3, from 7:00 p.m. to Friday, Nov. 4 at 7:00 a.m. and then again overnight on Friday, Nov. 4, from 7:00 p.m. to Saturday Nov. 5 at 7:00 a.m.

The closure is weather permitting, to allow for safe striping and marking of the roadway.

Detours will be marked.