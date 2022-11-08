The Michigan City Art League has been invited to participate in the upcoming “Very Merry Christmas Market” on Friday, Nov. 25 at the LaPorte County Visitor Bureau located on 4073 Franklin Street in the Marquette Mall.

The artists will present a variety of artistic handmade items, which will also include one of a kind ornaments, jewelry, clothing and a wide variety of other gift items.

The event runs from 10 a.m. to 3 a.m.

For more information on the Art League and participating in the ArtWalk, call Kadie O’Connor at 219-214-2349.