Get into the Holiday spirit by joining Ric Federighi and Duneland Chamber of Commerce on Saturday, November 26th for the Hometown Holiday Celebration!

Some of your favorite Chesterton’s European Market vendors will be set up in the usual spots. Come to buy a unique holiday gift or get some yummy food. The market will run from 8:00 am – 2:00 pm.

