Get into the Holiday spirit by joining Ric Federighi and Duneland Chamber of Commerce on Saturday, November 26th for the Hometown Holiday Celebration!
Hometown Holiday Outdoor Market-
Some of your favorite Chesterton’s European Market vendors will be set up in the usual spots. Come to buy a unique holiday gift or get some yummy food. The market will run from 8:00 am – 2:00 pm.
Twilight Parade-
The Twilight Parade will begin at 5:15 p.m. This year you can expect to see floats, fire trucks, horses, Boy and Girl Scout troops, trucks, trailers and walking groups; building the excitement of the Grande Finale of Santa and Mrs. Claus arriving! Santa Claus will be receiving visitors on Broadway in Thomas Centennial Park from 6:00 pm – 7:00 pm.
For more information, visit dunelandchamber.org