Lake County Sheriff Oscar Martinez Jr. is alerting the public about a robbery suspect who was taken into custody just over an hour after he escaped from the Lake County Community Corrections Kimbrough Work Program.

The program provides work release and residential services for nonviolent felony offenders.

Just before 5 p.m. Saturday, 19-year-old Laveris Swanagan, of Gary, was being searched for contraband when he fought with officers and ran out of a door to the facility.

Police officers from the Lake County Police Department, Crown Point Police Department and Merrillville Police Departments searched an area near 93rd and Main Streets and set up a perimeter. The Lake County Sheriff’s Department Aviation Unit and Schererville Police Department K-9 unit assisted, as well.

A Crown Point police officer spotted Swanagan standing inside an apartment building near 90th and Merrillville Road in Crown Point. He was approaching a resident to ask him to use his phone. Crown Point police took Swanagan into custody without incident.

Swanagan was arrested on a felony robbery charge in April. Additional charges related to the escape are pending.