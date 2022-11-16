Michigan City Area Schools are hosting a district-wide food drive Saturday, December 10 from 9 a.m. to noon at Ames Field.

Each December, Michigan City Area Schools traditionally hold a food drive for the Salvation Army.

Last year this event generated 4.6 tons of canned goods and other nonperishable items for those in need in our community.

This year, the MCHS Student Council is once again hosting a “drive-through” collection.

Food will be weighed and credited for each school. The school donating the most food (adjusted for school size) will be awarded our traveling trophy.

All food collected will be donated to The Salvation Army of Michigan City food pantry to help our neighbors in need.