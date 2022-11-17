This weekend kicks off the holiday season along the South Shore Line with extra eastbound service on Saturday.

The South Shore Line has made their November train and ticket office schedules available in advance. See details on WIMSradio.com

Holiday Train Schedule

Wednesday, Nov. 23 : A weekday schedule will be in effect on the day before Thanksgiving.

: A weekday schedule will be in effect on the day before Thanksgiving. Thursday, Nov. 24 (Thanksgiving Day) : A weekend/holiday schedule will be in effect in observance of Thanksgiving Day.

: A weekend/holiday schedule will be in effect in observance of Thanksgiving Day. Friday, Nov. 25 (Black Friday): A weekday schedule will be in effect on the Friday following Thanksgiving.

Extra eastbound service

Saturday, Nov. 19 (Magnificent Mile Lights Festival Parade): Eastbound Extra will depart Millennium Station at 8:30 p.m. (Van Buren St. at 8:33 p.m.), run non-stop to Hegewisch and make all local stops terminating at Carroll Ave. The extra train will not serve Hudson Lake or South Bend. Please note passenger busing is ongoing between Gary and Michigan City.

Ticket Office Schedule

If ticket office is closed please purchase from ticket vending machine, South Shore mobile app, or onboard train (cash only).

Nov. 21-23: All ticket offices will observe normal hours.

Nov. 24: All ticket offices will be closed except Millennium Station (9:35a-5:00p).

Nov. 25: All ticket offices will observe normal hours.

NICTD administrative offices in Chesterton and Michigan City will be closed Nov. 24-25 in observance of the Thanksgiving holiday.