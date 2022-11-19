State Street Community Church and the Pax Center are hosting their 11th annual Thanksgiving Eve meal on Nov. 23 from 5-7 p.m.

The dinner happens at the church, located at 209 State Street in downtown La Porte.

Since 2011, hundreds of residents have visited the community-inclusive meal, allowing people to share a free Thanksgiving meal with neighbors and community members. The meal includes a traditional Thanksgiving dinner with turkey, ham, and all the trimmings.

To house the meal, the church’s sanctuary is converted into a large cafeteria with space for over 100 people at a time. In addition, the church coffee house area will be set up with tables and chairs. Live music or A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving special will also play during the meal.

For more information about the Thanksgiving Eve meal, email Becky Crain at bcrain@statestreet.church, call (219) 690-8057, or visit statestreet.church.