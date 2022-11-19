The Salvation Army of Michigan City will host its annual Thanksgiving Community Meal on Thursday, Nov. 24 from 11:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

Majors Dale and Becky Simmons, who oversee the local Salvation Army, remind the public that this meal is free and open to anyone in the community that would like a place to spend Thanksgiving Day.

“To us, Thanksgiving is about people being together,” Major Becky Simmons said. “We serve this meal so that everyone has an opportunity to eat a delicious meal with turkey and all the sides, but the most important part is spending time with family, friends and community. We don’t want anyone to spend this holiday alone, so if you are looking for someone to celebrate with – come have lunch with us.”

The Salvation Army’s Thanksgiving meal will include turkey, ham, side dishes and desserts – much of which has been donated by the community.

Turkeys and hams for the meal were donated by the Rotary Club of Michigan City and cooked by Blue Chip Casino for this meal; and local physicians contribute financially to this meal every year.

“We just love how giving this community is, and how generously people give of their time, treasure and talent to help the less fortunate in their community,” Major Becky said. “To us, that is what Thanksgiving is all about – being thankful for what you have, and making sure others don’t go without.”

This Thanksgiving meal is just one event offered by The Salvation Army during the holiday season. Still to come this year is the annual Toy Shop, which serves hundreds of local families with food and toys for Christmas. Families who need assistance this Christmas may register at SAAngelTree.org or at The Salvation Army on Monday December 5, 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.

The Salvation Army is thankful for the support of donors and volunteers throughout the holiday season, especially this year’s Christmas Campaign sponsors including GAF, Harbour Trust, Woodruff & Sons, Horizon, Members Advantage Credit Union, and General Insurance Services.

We are encouraging the community to catch up with a friend over the kettle this season! Please sign up at RegistertoRing.com or call Jenilee at 219-299-4963.

More information on Salvation Army programs and services, including ways to volunteer, is available by calling 219-874-6885 or visiting www.samichigancity.org.