The La Porte County Family YMCA is calling on swimmers to join them at their La Porte branch next Tuesday, Nov. 29, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. for their Day of Giving Swim-A-Thon.

The event is to help raise money to provide free swim lessons to 4th graders throughout La Porte County.

See the flyer from the La Porte County Family YMCA or their website for more details.