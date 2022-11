The Michigan City High School Drama Club will present the musical, “The Addams Family: School Edition” on Dec. 2, 3, and 4 at Michigan City High School, 8466 W. Pahs Road.

Performances will take place at 7:00pm on Friday and Saturday, with a 2:00 p.m. matinee on Sunday, Dec. 4.

Tickets are $10 for adults; $5 for students.