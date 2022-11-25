“I don’t design clothes. I design dreams,” fashion icon, Ralph Lauren, once said. On December 7th, Northwest Indiana’s Innovation Forum 2022 will explore those dreams that propel creativity and everyday fashion.

“Fashion: The Language of Creativity” will look at fashion history, its social and commercial value, and its individual expression of innovation. The Emerson House, 3634 North 700 West, La Porte, will host the free, networking event at 5:30 p.m. Everyone is invited. The Center for Creative Solutions annually sponsors the Innovation Forum.

Area resident, Dale Cooper, will kick off the program with a commentary about the fashion industry of the past, present and future. Entrepreneur, Sandy Young, will speak about the business of fashion and its huge impact on America’s economy.

Cooper is an artist and Curator and Community Relations Manager at the Michigan City La Porte Convention & Visitors Bureau. Young enjoys performing on the stage, singing, collecting vintage clothes and recently published her first book.

“Fashion is the language of creativity and exploration. Fashioning means making new forms and figures, images and materials. It is a process that alters our sense of reality and the human. It is a process that creates new realities and existences. Fashion gives form. It imagines our being,” Cooper explained.

Wine and hors d’oeuvres will follow the presentation. The Emerson House will be open for tours as well. Seated on 30 secluded acres, Emerson House is a bed and breakfast with the capacity to sleep up to 18 persons. It is also available for corporate and organizational retreats, weddings, reunions and individual get-aways.

This year’s annual Innovation Forum is made possible thanks in part to the support of the B. R. Foundation, Dr. and Bina Gupta of Michigan City, the Emerson House, and the Center for Creative Solutions. To register, please call 219-326-7259, or send an email to creativity52@comcast.net, or go to CenterforCreativeSolutions.com.

A northwest Indiana non-profit organization, the Center for Creative Solutions has sponsored the Innovation Forum for the past 12 years. It has featured international as well as regional creativity experts and entrepreneurs sharing their thoughts on innovation in businesses, organizations, schools, health care, government and community.

In addition to the Forum, the Center for Creative Solutions builds community through creativity events and workshops. Each quarter on WIMS Radio, guests from around the world join area entrepreneurs and creatives as they consider the never-ending aspects of innovation.

The Center also sponsors northwest Indiana’s World Creativity and Innovation Week each April. As part of the celebration, the Center honors area citizens and organizations for “encouraging a culture of innovation” and grants scholarships and awards to innovative students.

Anyone wishing to sponsor a Center project or wanting a program on innovation may contact the Center at 219-326-7259. All donations are tax-deductible.