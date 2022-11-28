The Michigan City Chamber of Commerce launched its Support Local campaign for the third year to encourage individuals to shop, spend, and give locally this holiday season.

The Michigan City Chamber kicked off the campaign in November of 2020 during the pandemic when many businesses were struggling to serve customers. Even with the pandemic gone businesses still need the local customer base to support them during the winter months. And this campaign is not just about shopping locally but also about giving to local nonprofit organizations. The campaign will have ongoing advertisements, social media, and print to encourage shopping locally. Support local signs can be purchased at the Chamber office for businesses, residents, and organizations to display throughout the community.

Included in the campaign is an incentive for individuals to SHOP – SPEND – GIVE LOCAL! Each time someone spends or donates $10 or more at a local establishment or organization they can receive an entry form for a chance to win prizes. Entry forms will be available at numerous businesses and organizations as well as the Michigan City Chamber of Commerce. Entry forms will be accepted by the Michigan City Chamber of Commerce until 4pm on December 21st. Chamber gift certificate prizes from $100 up to $300 will be drawn on December 22nd at a time and location to be determined. An announcement of the drawing details will be shared publicly prior to the event but winners do not need to be present to win.

The Michigan City Chamber of Commerce has organized this campaign with the support of several member sponsors. “This campaign has really gained attention,” said Chamber President, Katie Eaton, “Now in its third year, we are excited to again be able to encourage everyone to think local this holiday season.” Businesses or organizations who wish to get more involved in this campaign should contact Katie Eaton, keaton@mcachamber.com, for details. Full contest rules can be found on the chamber’s website at www.MichiganCityChamber.com or you can request a copy by emailing info@mcachamber.com or calling 219-874-6221.