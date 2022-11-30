The Michigan City Chamber of Commerce will have a free gift wrapping station for those who shop local this Saturday.

Purchase a gift from a local establishment and they will gift wrap it for free.

Their gift wrapping station will be set up in Santa’s Workshop at 710 Franklin Street before and after the Festival of Lights Parade.

They will have a variety of wrapping paper to choose from and you can create our own tag.

While you are there, show them your receipt and you can gain an entry in their Support Local contest.

An event link can be found on the Michigan City Chamber of Commerce Facebook page.