Have fun getting out and shopping for unique gifts and

new home décor at Shipshewana on the Road!

December 10th & 11th, 2022

Saturday 9:00 AM to 6:00 PM & Sunday 10:00 AM to 5:00 PM

Porter County Expo Center and Fairgrounds

215 East Division Road

Valparaiso, IN 46383

Looking for something fun to do this weekend? Grab your family and friends and spend some quality time shopping at Shipshewana On The Road – Gift, Food and Craft Show event, held at the Porter County Expo Center & Fairgrounds. Hundreds of booths will be filled with the latest products, all gathered under one roof on Saturday, Dec. 10th, 9:00 AM to 6:00 PM, and Sunday, Dec. 11th, 10:00 AM to 5:00 PM.

Your holiday shopping is easy and fun at Shipshewana On The Road. The total experience is unlike any you have experienced in the past, where the product diversity is matched only by the product quality. Shipshewana On The Road is a fresh and modern event characterized by a well thought out and carefully selected mix of vendors. This concept provides customers with the largest variety possible.

The event not only allows you to shop for merchandise that is nearly impossible to find at most retail establishments, “it is a richly satisfying social ritual geared around family and friends” said Julie Lepper, President of JDL Corporation.

Many exciting items: unique gifts, jewelry, crafts, home décor, pine furniture, specialty foods (cookies, unique dips, soups, chocolates, spices, summer sausage, jerky, etc.), fashion accessories (hats, scarves, designer handbags, luggage, etc.), fashion, pet supplies, personal use (name brand perfumes, eye-nail-or-hair care, cell phone accessories), household use (cookware, cleaning supplies, etc.), books, home party items, children items (doll, toys, etc.), artwork and much, much more. Mrs. Lepper also indicated that “there is something for everyone on your shopping list”.

Adult admission is $5.00, Children 12 and under are always FREE and there is FREE PARKING.

Shipshewana On The Road is proud to be an American family business located in East Leroy, Michigan. They have been promoting shows for over 20 years in Michigan, Indiana, Ohio and Illinois at multiple locations and look forward to many more years in new and existing venues.