The Cantata Choir at Queen of All Saints Catholic Church will again be presenting an annual Christmas Cantata entitled “Invitation To A Miracle”, A Christmas Musical by Joseph M. Martin, on Sunday, Dec. 18 at 3 p.m. in the Church. The free concert provides a time to reflect on the real meaning of Christmas. Original music is blended with traditional Christmas carols and songs to tell the timeless story of the birth of Christ, the Light of the World. This performance will appeal to all ages and is a wonderful way to prepare for Christmas. A small reception will be held in the Legacy Center following the Cantata.

A Cantata (derived from the Italian verb cantare, “to sing”) is a vocal composition with an instrumental accompaniment, typically in several movements, often involving a choir. Cantatas originated in the 17th Century and continues today with new original compositions such as this one. Some of the songs attendees will recognize are “Angels We Have Heard on High”, “Angels from the Realms of Glory”, and “A Celtic Cradle Carol”, as well as new songs created for this performance.

The Cantata Choir is directed by Ms. Stephanie Sobecki, who initiated these Cantatas at Queen of All Saints in 2017. She currently is the music Director for Queen of All Saints choirs and currently teaches at Barker Middle School and Michigan City High School.

There is no charge for the performance. Queen of All Saints is located on the corner of Esther Street and Barker Avenue. For more information call Kadie O’Connor at 219-214-2349.