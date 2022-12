The City of La Porte Park and Recreation Department says a limited number of balcony tickets remain for the 28th annual Holiday at the Pops, presented by the La Porte County Symphony Orchestra.

The event is taking place Saturday at 7 p.m. at the La Porte Civic Auditorium.

Tickets are $15 for adults or $5 for ages 12 and under.

For more information or to purchase tickets, visit www.lcso.net.