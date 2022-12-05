The victim of a fatal crash that occurred Friday on U.S. 6 in Porter County has been identified as 61-year-old David Klemp, according to the Town of Chesterton.

A 69-year-old man from Liberty Township was traveling west on U.S. 6 when, according to Porter County police he had a “sneezing fit, causing him to sneeze three times,” according to Porter County police.

The Liberty Township man reportedly advised investigators that he “did not realize” that a second vehicle westbound on U.S. 6—waiting to turn left into the Arbor View Animal Hospital, 244 U.S. 6—was stopped in traffic, Porter County police said. The Liberty Township man rear-ended that second vehicle, pushing it across the center line and the path of an eastbound vehicle being driven by Klemp, who was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Liberty Township man and the driver of the second vehicle both escaped injury.

The Liberty Township man registered a blood alcohol content of 0.00 percent on a portable breath test and “no signs of impairment were observed,” police said.