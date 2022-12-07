PRESS RELEASE- “Gnome For The Holidays” is a unique holiday-themed fundraising event began by a pair of animal loving educators last year to help bring much needed funds into a local animal shelter.

“Painting old records is a fun way to repurpose vinyl albums that would otherwise wind up in landfills,” said Alice Hunt-Lounges, the library media specialist at Hobart High School and the co-owner of the Lounges’ Record Bin record stores. Hunt-Lounges reached out to fellow educator, Kimberly Bucheit, the long time art teacher at Hobart High School with the idea of painting old records. “We do a record painting events for families about 6 times a year at the record store, with various themes, but this one with holiday gnomes is my personal favorite.”

“Gnome For The Holidays” is has folks painting cute little holiday gnomes on old vinyl albums and it returns again on Saturday, December 10th from 11am to 2pm at Tom Lounges Record Bin, 1601 Franklin Street in Michigan City, Indiana.

“One uses vinyl records and acrylic paint for this and no artistic talent is needed. You just a

desire to have fun, share some holiday cheer with others, and help homeless animals in the

process,” said Hunt-Lounges. These art pieces can become family heirlooms as children and

grandchildren create a special piece to be used as a holiday decoration for many years to come. “This is a great way to spend time with the whole family and with friends while saving and bettering the lives of local homeless animals.” Ages 10 and up are welcome.

Join us for this event that puts “FUN” back into fundraising. This is enjoyable and easy for all ages, so spend quality time with friends and family members while enjoying complimentary snacks. Reserve your seat ASAP as space is limited for each class, by calling (219) 210-3813.

All proceeds from this special “Gnome For The Holidays ” record painting event benefits THE HUMANE SOCIETY OF NORTHWEST INDIANA, located in Miller Beach/Gary, Indiana. More on the shelter at: www.humanesocietynorthwestindiana.org

A $25.00 Donation includes ALL

materials: records, painting supplies, professional instruction, plus light snacks.